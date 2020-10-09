community

Hobb's Grove opening haunted forest for guests Friday night

One of the Central Valley's top Halloween haunts is opening on Friday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Central Valley's top Halloween haunts is opening on Friday night.

Hobb's Grove in Sanger will welcome guests to its Haunted Forest attraction. Face coverings are required while in the maze, the Hobbs Grove website said.

Officials say temperature checking stations will be in place as guests enter, and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the grove.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, its haunted house and hayride will not operate this year.

The attraction is only open on select dates through October 31. Tickets can be purchased at their website.

Prices range from $13 to $25 depending on which date you visit and your age.
