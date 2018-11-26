Home invasion appeared to target marijuana grow

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies responded to the house near Olive and Valentine after 1AM Monday. They found the man who'd called them wounded by a shotgun blast, a shed full of marijuana plants and more illegal contraband. Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti;"By all accounts this was a drug rip that went bad, these guys stormed into the house shot the guy, didnt end up getting what they wanted and took off. "The wounded man was taken to the hospital . He suffered a shotgun wound to the upper body. Botti says a roommate in the home was also roughed up. Investigators spent much of the day at the house and found other questionable materials."Once we searched the home we also found they had a butane honey oil lab going on in there, and not too far from the honey oil and not too far from the honey oil lab were dozens and dozens of illegal fireworks."The illegal items were removed . The victim's roomate told depuites 4 or 5 masked men left without taking anything. Now, it's possible the victim who is still hospitalized could eventually be facing criminal charges, for the marijuana, honey oil and illegal fireworks.