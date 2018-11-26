HOME INVASION

Home invasion appeared to target marijuana grow

EMBED </>More Videos

Home invasion appeared to target marijuana grow

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies responded to the house near Olive and Valentine after 1AM Monday. They found the man who'd called them wounded by a shotgun blast, a shed full of marijuana plants and more illegal contraband. Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti;

"By all accounts this was a drug rip that went bad, these guys stormed into the house shot the guy, didnt end up getting what they wanted and took off. "

The wounded man was taken to the hospital . He suffered a shotgun wound to the upper body. Botti says a roommate in the home was also roughed up. Investigators spent much of the day at the house and found other questionable materials.

"Once we searched the home we also found they had a butane honey oil lab going on in there, and not too far from the honey oil and not too far from the honey oil lab were dozens and dozens of illegal fireworks."

The illegal items were removed . The victim's roomate told depuites 4 or 5 masked men left without taking anything. Now, it's possible the victim who is still hospitalized could eventually be facing criminal charges, for the marijuana, honey oil and illegal fireworks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionshootingmarijuanaFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME INVASION
Deputies investigating home invasion that ended in shooting in Fresno County
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
More home invasion
Top Stories
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
18-year-old involved in hit and run that killed Clovis educator sentenced to 3 years in prison
Bulldogs chasing redemption against Broncos in MW title game
Quesadilla Gorilla to close Downtown Fresno location
Tips to stay safe as dense fog returns to the Valley
Show More
Man sentenced 6 years in prison for hit and run that killed 3-year old Merced girl
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Seniors and Smartphones: Predicting Memory Loss and More
Health Alert: Avoid caffeine during pregnancy
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
More News