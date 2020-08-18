PG&E interactive map tells if you'll lose power during CA rotating outages

Block Numbers 1K - 1R could lose power at 4pm

Block Numbers 1S - 2C could lose power at 5pm

Block Numbers 2D - 3C could lose power at 6pm

Block Numbers 3D - 4P could lose power at 7pm

Block Numbers 4Q - 6E could lose power at 8pm

Block Numbers 6F - 7H could lose power at 9pm

Block Numbers 7I - 7O could lose power at 10pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's now a way to check if your home will be affected by the possible rolling power outages, PG&E officials say.As a record-breaking heat wave roars through California, the state Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for the state urging customers to conserve energy use from 3 pm to 10 pm. through Wednesday.The utility company said the rolling outages were likely to continue on Tuesday afternoon and evening. They've provided an interactive map for customers to use to track the outages.Power conservation is needed due to an increase in demand, primarily from more air conditioning and other equipment in use to keep cool.The Flex Alert remains in effect as the sun goes down because solar power production decreases even as the heat remains into the evening.The possible rotating power outages goes as follows:Block Number 50 is not subject to rolling outages.