Popular demand allows Clovis to expand tiny home program

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It certainly doesn't look like a tiny home. The Clovis Cottage Home Program's two-story model covers 690 square feet and 495 square feet of living space.The program which allows people to build a cottage home in Old Town Clovis was perfect for homeowners like Andy Casado. Casado is building a home where a garden used to be. It will eventually be used as a rental property."The advantage was taking a property where you already own the land and building something," he said. "Secondly, they work with you very closely. They have plans that are already pre-approved."Properties which qualify must have access to an alley. The idea is to spruce up unsightly spots in the city while creating more housing at the same time.Under the Cottage Home program, Clovis homeowners have three models to choose from.The program has now been expanded to a neighborhood east of Old Town called the Stanford Addition.Manuela Jimenez can't wait to begin work in her backyard."Well, what I plan is just move to the new one, and then start to fix this one and rent it," she said.The cottage homes cost anywhere from $65,000 to $80,000 to build.Clovis Planning Director Dwight Kroll says the expansion means 150 more properties will qualify."It's not guaranteed affordable housing but what we've tried to do is make it affordable for people to come and build these," Kroll said. "Of course, the plans are free if it fits on your property."Casado's home will be the 11th to be completed under the program.