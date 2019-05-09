housing

Popular demand allows Clovis to expand tiny home program

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It certainly doesn't look like a tiny home. The Clovis Cottage Home Program's two-story model covers 690 square feet and 495 square feet of living space.

The program which allows people to build a cottage home in Old Town Clovis was perfect for homeowners like Andy Casado. Casado is building a home where a garden used to be. It will eventually be used as a rental property.

"The advantage was taking a property where you already own the land and building something," he said. "Secondly, they work with you very closely. They have plans that are already pre-approved."

Properties which qualify must have access to an alley. The idea is to spruce up unsightly spots in the city while creating more housing at the same time.

Under the Cottage Home program, Clovis homeowners have three models to choose from.

The program has now been expanded to a neighborhood east of Old Town called the Stanford Addition.

Manuela Jimenez can't wait to begin work in her backyard.

"Well, what I plan is just move to the new one, and then start to fix this one and rent it," she said.

The cottage homes cost anywhere from $65,000 to $80,000 to build.

Clovis Planning Director Dwight Kroll says the expansion means 150 more properties will qualify.

"It's not guaranteed affordable housing but what we've tried to do is make it affordable for people to come and build these," Kroll said. "Of course, the plans are free if it fits on your property."

Casado's home will be the 11th to be completed under the program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenclovisclovishousinghomelifestylehousing market
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
Proposed development could bring new housing to Lemoore
A small dream ends in a big nightmare for tiny house buyers
Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area
Microapartment Mecca in the Windy City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News