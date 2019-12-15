Homicide detectives investigate Fowler triple shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting in Fowler Sunday morning.Fowler police got 911 calls about a shooting at a party near Sixth and Adams at about 2 a.m."They located three victims that had sustained gunshot wounds," said Fowler police chief Rudy Alcaraz. "Those victims are currently being treated."Fowler police handed the investigation over to Fresno County sheriff's deputies and the homicide unit because one of the victims was critically wounded.They confirmed that victim died later Sunday morningDetectives closed off the streets, interviewed several witnesses, and collected evidence.But so far, they haven't made any arrests.