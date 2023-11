A man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Monday night.

Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in central Fresno

The shooting happened around 10 pm in the area of Clinton and Drexel avenues.

Fresno police say a man in his 50s was killed.

After the shooting, officers believe two suspects ran away from the area.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

