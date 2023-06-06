Vacant central Fresno home a complete loss following fire, officials say

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a house fire in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a house fire in central Fresno.

Neighbors reported the fire shortly before midnight on San Pablo and Home Avenue -- that's near Heaton Elementary and Fresno City College.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front door of the home.

No one was inside as firefighters were able to contain the blaze pretty quickly.

"This house has been vacant for a while," says Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brian Downs. "We did have reports that code enforcement was out securing the building from homeless that have been making entry through the back of the house."

The home had been boarded up, and the battalion chief says it's a complete loss.

No one was hurt.