Flames break out at east central Fresno home, road closures in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling flames at an abandoned house in east central Fresno.

The flames broke out at a home on Recreation and White at about 6:30 am.

Crews had to cut through the plywood on the windows to get inside the home.

Recreation is closed off between Turner and White.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work the fire scene.

Officials say this house has been on fire three previous times.