Residents displaced after house fire in Fresno County

Residents have been displaced after a house fire in eastern Fresno County early Friday morning.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the back of the home. Roads were blocked in the area for the fire trucks.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents have been displaced after a house fire in eastern Fresno County early Friday morning.

The flames broke out just before 2 am at a home on Cove Road between Lincoln and Clayton, just northwest of Orange Cove.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the back of the home. Roads were blocked in the area for the fire trucks.

Power has been shut off to the home and everyone got out safely.

The residents will not be able to return to their home, and the Red Cross has been called out to help them.