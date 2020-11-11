fire

Fire sparks inside east central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out inside a home on McKenzie Avenue near Jackson Avenue around 6:15 am.

Officials say the found flames and smoke coming from the attic.

Investigators believe the blaze may have started in the laundry room and spread up the wall into the attic.

All residents were able to get out of the house, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
