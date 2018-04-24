MERCED COUNTY

House fire kills 2 young boys in Merced

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway this after a late night fire claimed the lives of two children and injured a firefighter in the North Valley. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters found two children dead after a house fire in south Merced.

The Merced Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE crews and the Fresno Fire Department helped investigate the scene.

The home is located near West 10th and Q Streets. Investigators brought dogs to determine if there were any flammable liquids around the home.

Manuel Cruz is the homeowner. He says the victims were two boys, and that they were five and three years old.

"They're good kids. Always happy, running around being kids."

Fire officials say the call came in around 10 pm on Monday night and crews arrived in less than five minutes to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.

Merced Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson says they tried to rescue the kids inside, but the attempt left a firefighter with severe burns.

"One of our firefighters went in leading with hose line helping the truck company. The fire was so hot, even with all his protective equipment he received third-degree burns in his ear, and second-degree burns on his feet from melted debris."

Neighbors said the flames exploded in size within minutes.

"I started hearing a lady screaming hysterically. I was trying to figure out what she was trying to say. I couldn't really understand. I just heard get my kids out," said neighbor Patricia Trejo.

Cruz said the mother and her two kids were renting out a room. He said he wasn't home when the fire broke out, but arrived to see his house engulfed in flames.

"The back area was just flames, like big flames. It was crazy."

Wilkinson said the fire is still under investigation, and there still isn't a cause for the fire. He said the Merced County Sheriff's office will conduct an autopsy on the children to determine exactly how they died.

Merced Police investigators are also speaking with witnesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefiremerced countymercedMerced CountyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News