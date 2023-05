MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in a Madera neighborhood.

The flames broke out at a home on D Street near 3rd Street Monday afternoon. A large plume of smoke can be seen in the sky.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the areas of N. D Street, E. 2nd Street, N. C Street and E. 3rd Street.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

Stay with Action News for updates.