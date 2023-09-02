Bill to increase child human trafficking punishment advances

The public safety committee previously voted it down in July but approved it days later after a strong reaction from lawmakers.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bill that will make human trafficking of a child a serious felony is now one step closer to becoming law in the state of California.

Friday, Senate Bill 14 passed the Assembly appropriations committee with some amendments.

"The language that was inserted this morning by the appropriations committee just affirms to make sure that victims of human trafficking can't be wrapped up in the role of preparator," said bill author Bakersfield Senator Shannon Grove.

Grove adds the changes to clarify existing law.

Senate Bill 14 would include human trafficking of a minor as a serious felony, which would be treated as a strike under the state's Three Strikes Law.

The classification would increase prison sentences for those convicted of previous felonies.

Friday's passage comes after the appropriations committee placed the bill on the suspense file in mid-August.

The public safety committee previously voted it down in July but approved it days later after a strong reaction from lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom.

At a hearing this year, human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams spoke about how her experience as a child still impacts her today.

"I was beaten and brutalized by my trafficker on a daily basis and suffered unimaginable physical and emotional trauma," said Williams.

Williams says her little sister was also a victim, and her sister's pain led to her death.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the devastating impact sex trafficking can have on individuals and families," said Williams.

The National human trafficking hotline data shows in the state of California in 2021, there were 5,257 calls.

Of those, 1,334 cases were identified, with 2,122 victims and 246 cases involving minors.

Senator Grove says she believes SB 14 should not be a partisan issue.

"I think the majority of California believes that selling children for sex should be a serious felony, and preparators should go to prison under the three strikes law for a longer period of time if they are repeat offenders," said Grove.

The bill will head to the assembly floor, and Senator Grove says because of the amendments, it will then head back to the Senate.

After that, she hopes it will then go to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.