Young Huron mother set to graduate from Fresno State as a double major

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the past four years, Ana Dominguez has had a round trip commute of 100 miles a day from Huron to Fresno State.Dominguez will receive two bachelor degrees this week, one in criminology and another in Political Science.This fall she will study law at U.C. Davis, her goal is to help others in employment law, as a child she learned that type of assistance was difficult to find for many.She recalled her mother had a situation where she could not find help because she only spoke Spanish."Well to me if I could help somebody in the future who's going through the same thing I am going through. I want to make sure this doesn't happen to them. And I speak Spanish, I speak English, I would be the perfect person to be able to do this," she said.Dominguez had to travel to Coalinga for high school since there isn't one in Huron, and there she launched a mock trial club and recruited local attorneys to help.From there she enrolled at Fresno State and just before her second year at the university Dominguez gave birth to her son, Liam.Dominguez said her family played a big role in helping her out while juggling two majors, part-time work, internships and raising a child."Whether it was babysitting for a couple of hours so I could study or taking him to the park or just to take a shower. All these little things played a big role in this ultimate goal," she said.Her older sister Susana knew she would never give up on the dream of becoming a lawyer but knew she needed support to accomplish that goal."My sister has so much potential and I realized Huron wasn't giving her want she needed to thrive and not even our high school was giving her enough to thrive. My motivation to her was a little bit of a push and a little bit of dedication," said Susana Dominguez.That dedication has Dominguez set to graduate this weekend. Once she finishes law school she plans to take the bar exam.She's been offered a position with a local law firm when she passes and will help others in the Central Valley."Hopefully this inspires other people like me and other people in Huron. Only one percent of people in Huron, citizens have a bachelor's degree. Hopefully, it inspires them. If I can do it they can do it," she said.