Merced County cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In just a few weeks, fireworks will light up the sky for the Fourth of July, but don't let that spark any ideas of putting on your own firework show.

Any sort of fireworks that leave the ground is illegal in California.

A demonstration by the City of Merced Fire shows one of the reasons that is.

They set up fireworks next to a field of two to three-foot weeds last summer.

Within minutes the field was engulfed in flames.

After a wet winter, weeds are much taller and more concerning.

"We've seen grass fields that are normally a foot or two tall, this year they're 4 and 5 and 6 feet tall," said Casey Wilson, City of Merced Fire. "Now, there's just that much more fuel, the fires burn faster, and they burn hotter, it's going to be more challenging to keep those fires under control."

Lives can be completely altered by using illegal fireworks.

"An elderly family's home burned from illegal fireworks, so a very unfortunate situation where they were left without a home," said Wilson.

In hopes of preventing fires and injuries, Merced County Sheriff's Office is making moves to prevent the sale and purchase of illegal fireworks.

Last week they found a person trying to sell fireworks on Facebook Marketplace.

An investigation led them to a home and 270 pounds of illegal fireworks estimated to be worth $3,000.

"It could be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony due to the quantity of fireworks being over 101 pounds," said Detective Jose Sanchez, Merced County Sheriff's Office.

It's not about taking the bang out of the Fourth of July.

"The important thing to think about is the impact you can have on others," said Wilson. "It may not necessarily be yourself that's hurt, but you can hurt other people."

In the City of Merced, fines start at $1,000 for those found with illegal fireworks.

If anyone knows of illegal fireworks for sale, let law enforcement know by calling the non-emergency line or using their tip lines.

