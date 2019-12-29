Impaired driver booked after deadly crash into Madera building

By
Madera police arrested a teenager for driving while impaired and killing a passenger in his car when he crashed into a building Saturday night.

Officers say 19-year-old Isaiah Moore drove his car into a power pole and careened into a storage facility on Knox near Almond just before 9 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman died from the injuries it caused and a 21-year-old man suffered major injuries as well.

Police shut down nearby roadways for a few hours as they investigated.

Neighbors tell Action News they see a lot of street racing in this spot, but police haven't confirmed if racing contributed to this crash.

Moore is booked on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
North Valley family remembers father who died during Grapevine closure
Show More
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone
More TOP STORIES News