Madera police arrested a teenager for driving while impaired and killing a passenger in his car when he crashed into a building Saturday night.
Officers say 19-year-old Isaiah Moore drove his car into a power pole and careened into a storage facility on Knox near Almond just before 9 p.m.
A 20-year-old woman died from the injuries it caused and a 21-year-old man suffered major injuries as well.
Police shut down nearby roadways for a few hours as they investigated.
Neighbors tell Action News they see a lot of street racing in this spot, but police haven't confirmed if racing contributed to this crash.
Moore is booked on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.
Impaired driver booked after deadly crash into Madera building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News