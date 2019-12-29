Impaired driver booked after deadly crash into Madera building

Madera police arrested a teenager for driving while impaired and killing a passenger in his car when he crashed into a building Saturday night.Officers say 19-year-old Isaiah Moore drove his car into a power pole and careened into a storage facility on Knox near Almond just before 9 p.m.A 20-year-old woman died from the injuries it caused and a 21-year-old man suffered major injuries as well.Police shut down nearby roadways for a few hours as they investigated.Neighbors tell Action News they see a lot of street racing in this spot, but police haven't confirmed if racing contributed to this crash.Moore is booked on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.