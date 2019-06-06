Missouri baby dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours, police say

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- An 11-month-old girl died in Missouri after she was locked in a hot car for about 15 hours, according to police.

The baby, Joseline Eichelberger, was found Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson told ABC News.

The car had been left outside a home in Calverton Park, about 14 miles outside of St. Louis. The temperature climbed to 79 degrees in St. Louis that day.

RELATED: What should you do if you see a child left alone in a hot car

No arrests have been made, Robertson said. However, police spoke with two undisclosed persons of interest.

Police are working with the St. Louis County prosecutor's office as the ongoing investigation moves forward, he said.

Hot car deaths reached a record level last year with at least 52 children killed, from California to Tennessee to Mississippi, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

"I feel like a piece of my heart is gone because she was a part of me," said Joseline's cousin, Lilly Bellfield.

SEE ALSO: Meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at how fast temperatures can rise in a vehicle
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at how fast temperatures can rise in a vehicle.



RELATED: Firefighters show how quickly temps can climb
EMBED More News Videos

There are a lot of outdoor events planned for the fourth so stay hydrated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourichild deathhot caru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News