1 injured after shooting outside Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting left one person injured outside of a business in Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:00 pm in the area of Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues.

Fresno police say one person was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds outside of a nearby grocery store.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.