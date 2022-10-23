Iranian-American Alliance of Fresno holds march for international day of solidarity

The Iranian-American Alliance of Fresno held a march Saturday evening at Riverpark in North Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people across Europe and the U-S are showing support for Iranian women and human rights.

Communities in the Central Valley gathered today for a second international day of solidarity.

People were waving Iranian flags and carrying signs at the intersection of Nees and Blackstone.

The community joined in remembering the hundreds of young people killed as protests and civil disobedience moves into its 5th week across Iran.

Locally many are speaking up, hoping to give their family members in Iran a voice.

"My whole family is there," organizer Jamal Madani said. "we talk on the phone we tell them that we are supporting them, we are in touch, any way we can but unfortunately Internet is shut down in Iran, that's not helping us a ton."

The Iranian-American Alliance of Fresno says they want President Biden to help the Iranian people and step up against the regime.