UC Merced campus officer arrested for stalking and domestic violence, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer with the UC Merced police department has been arrested on multiple felony charges.Merced Police say an ex-girlfriend of Israel Garcia told authorities he was stalking her and had previously abused her.Authorities found a tracking device inside the woman's car and believe that Garcia put it there.Garcia left the Merced Police Department recently to work for UC Merced's police department.He was booked into the Merced County Jail on multiple charges.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.