Fresno's Javence Pizzeria back in business with new food trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular and unique pizza spot, Javence Pizzeria, known for making carne asada pizza, is back in business.

The family decided to close the business earlier this year after one of the owners had a major health scare.

After some positive news from doctors, they're getting ready to pick up where they left off by opening a food trailer.

A food trailer will soon be wrapped with their logo, making stops throughout the Central Valley.

"I feel really good. I feel really thankful. I feel like things are going to be really good again," said Eddie Cruz, who owns the business with his wife, Veronica.

It is a new chapter that Veronica and Eddie never imagined after deciding to close their doors in June after nine years in business.

Veronica says closing the shop was necessary after Eddie found out he needed a liver transplant.

"It's very hard to be able to care for him, worry about him, not knowing what is going to happen and take care of our kids and take care of the business," Veronica said.

Veronica says Eddie had already been struggling with his health for about two years.

"Ever since he caught Covid, he also ended up in the ICU. We were told he wasn't going to make it out," Veronica explained.

She says focusing on her husband and family was most important.

"Money is not everything. We need to focus on your health, and I need him here. He is my partner, my best friend," said Veronica.

Things recently took a turn for Eddie.

"We had a doctor's appointment, and he, by God's grace, does not need a transplant, and it will still take him time to recover. So, I said, 'okay, let's get this trailer," Veronica recalled.

The outpouring of support from the community inspired them to get back to what they love: serving up pizza.

They already did a trial run over the weekend.

"We are letting everyone know we will be back soon, and it felt really good."

