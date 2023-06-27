Javence Pizzeria, home of carne asada pizza, shutting down in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Javence Pizzeria in Fresno has been serving up pizzas for almost 9 years but Tuesday, they'll hang up the pizza board for good.

The owner of the family-run business needs a liver transplant and the rest of the family is ready to help take care of him.

Javence is the home of the carne asada pizza.

Jazlyn Womack's mom and dad own the pizzeria. Her mom is the one who developed the carne asada pizza recipe.

"She was the one who came up with the idea and once she put it out there, it has been crazy. People love it, it's something different," said Womack.

Womack said before her dad needed to step away from the business, he was a key ingredient in the success of Javence.

"Oh he would do everything, many people would see him because he's always in the front. He also makes the dough," said Womack.

They made the difficult decision last week to close Javence.

Since then, the phone has been ringing off the hook and there's been a steady line of customers eager to get their final fix of the popular pies.

Javence closes for the final time Tuesday evening.