fatal crash

Vigil held for 15-year-old hit-and-run victim in Porterville 1 year after he was killed

Jayden Arias' mom says the last year of her life has been a nightmare and returning to the scene is soul-crushing.
EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for 15-year-old hit-and-run victim in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley teen was remembered on Saturday, a year after he was hit and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike.

Family and friends gathered at Westwood and Olive in Porterville, where 15-year-old Jayden Arias was killed.

Jayden was on his way to meet with friends when his life was tragically taken.

The suspected DUI driver is 23-year-old Harvey Jacobo, who is awaiting trial.

RELATED: 15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville, police say

Investigators say after Jacobo hit Jayden, he drove off.

Officers tracked him down to his home about 5 miles away from the scene.

On Saturday, Jayden's mom Jessica Miranda returned to the crash site for the first time.

Miranda says the last year of her life has been a nightmare and returning to the scene is soul-crushing.

She cannot stress enough that drivers should make responsible decisions.

"Don't drink and drive ever. Not on any occasion. You can call an Uber now, there are many things that you can do," she says.

Jayden was a sophomore at Porterville High School and loved to play basketball.



Miranda says he enjoyed riding his bike around town.

He loved his family and constantly expressed that to them.

Jacobo is currently being held at the Tulare County Jail.

Officers say he has been arrested for driving under the influence in the past.

The pandemic postponed Jacobo's trial, but it is scheduled to resume this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillehit and runcrimeportervillefatal crashteen killedvigildui crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Teen driver killed, passenger critically injured in Merced Co. crash
Man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says
Truck driver killed in crash on Hwy 99 near Herndon in NW Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News