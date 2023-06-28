Jessica Harrington to be new Action News AM Live co-anchor

Action News viewers will now have the chance to start their mornings with Jessica Harrington, the new co-anchor of AM Live.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News viewers will now have the chance to start their mornings with Jessica Harrington, the new co-anchor of AM Live.

From reporting on multiple topics to anchoring on the weekends, Harrington is now moving to the anchor desk permanently to kick off the day.

She will be alongside Jason Oliveira.

Born and raised in the Central Valley, Jessica says this is an honor.

"The Central Valley has been my home for nearly my entire life. I get to tell stories about communities I care about -- especially all of the little surrounding towns that hold such a special place in my heart. Being here feels like I'm finally getting a chance to give back to the community that has given so much to me."

Jessica will officially start her new role on Monday, July 10.

"I'm so grateful I can now say I'll officially be part of the AM Live team," she said.