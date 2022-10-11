Criminal psychologist weighs in on possible mindset of kidnapping and murder suspect Jesus Salgado

In his expert opinion, Dr. Eric Hickey believes if Salgado is convicted and ever gets out of prison, he will likely do this again.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the murder and kidnapping of four family members in Merced County last week, many people have been asking why this happened. What would motivate a person to do this?

Now, a criminal psychologist is weighing in.

He's not involved in the case, but based on his years of experience, he discusses the possible mindset of suspect Jesus Salgado.

"It's relatively rare for someone outside the family to abduct a family and murder the entire family. It's just, it's not a real common thing," said criminal psychologist Eric W. Hickey, Ph.D.

Dr. Hickey is a professor at Walden University and a part-time professor at Fresno State.

He has been following the kidnapping and murder in Merced County and says the details released so far tell him a lot about the suspect, Jesus Salgado.

The victims' loved ones say Salgado had an argument with the business owners, and they parted ways two years ago.

If there's no recent trigger for the violence, Hickey says it's likely Salgado has been fantasizing and plotting his revenge.

"This tells me this man has very low self-esteem, he wounds very easily and so because he wounds easily, he harbors that resentment, that anger, eventually he's going to act out," said Hickey.

Hickey says there's also obvious escalation.

In 2005, court documents detail Salgado's armed home invasion of a different former employer.

He held them at gunpoint while he stole jewelry and cash, but the family was not physically injured.

Salgado was convicted and went to prison for the crime. He was released on parole in 2015.

"He knew he would never go back to prison again, at least he didn't expect to go back. And so, he knew if he did it again, he knew he couldn't leave witnesses behind. He couldn't get caught for it," Hickey said.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said Salgado made statements to his family members, which led them to believe he was involved in the kidnapping.

They called law enforcement to report it.

"There's part of him that doesn't want to look like a monster. He's not a bad person, in his mind, 'I'm not a bad person, I did something I know is bad, but overall, I'm a decent person', so he still has attachments to people," Hickey said.

While it's not clear why this all unfolded last week, Hickey believes it could've been caused by a recent traumatic event.

Details about how the family members were murdered has not been released, but Hickey says the way Salgado killed them will likely suggest more about his mindset.

In his expert opinion, Hickey believes if Salgado is convicted and ever gets out of prison, he will likely do this again.