California assemblyman Jim Patterson to run for Fresno County Board of Supervisors

California assemblyman Jim Patterson announced Wednesday that he plans to run for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors following his final term in the legislature which ends in December 2024

His office confirmed he will run to represent District 2, where he has lived for 40 years.

Supervisor Steve Brandau currently holds the seat. He was elected back in 2019, after serving on the Fresno City Council.

Until then, Patterson will continue serving in Sacramento through December, 2024.