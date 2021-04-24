Many local businesses hiring for multiple positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Fresno County in the orange tier, people are ready to dine in at Casa Corona.However, the Fresno business has run into a problem."We've been hit really hard with a lack of employees. We are having trouble finding them. We've found industry-wide a lot of business owners are in the same situation. we've had to make the difficult decision to close both of our locations on Tuesday," says manager Janice Keith.Everything from casual restaurants to fine dining ones, like Trelio, are hiring.They say they need people from cooks to servers, hosts, and more.Custom truck body manufacturer Scelzi Enterprises is in need of eager workers to help fill orders."Right now we are hiring for sales support, painting, prepping, welding, electrical. We are hiring for all positions right now and have been for the last year and a half," says Gary Scelzi, VP of Scelzi Enterprises.Scelzi says he and other companies are paying above minimum wage and he knows he's competing with other industries like the construction industry."What we found was the unemployment people are making so much money that it's not worth their while to actually come get a job. It's very difficult on all business owners, restaurants, manufacturing. Everybody I know is ready to hire," he says.California's unemployment rate is down to 9.9%.We reached out to the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board.The executive director says demand is high for workers and the timing is just right."They might get a job in the industry for which they're not clearly qualified, but they could get their foot in the door. So now is really the time for them to take advantage of that because they have this opportunity and the window will eventually close," says Fresno regional workforce development board executive director Blake Konczal.They say the service sector, restaurants, retail, logistics, and forestry industries are hiring.Workforce development says many are willing to train.