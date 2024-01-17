HELP WANTED: Clovis Unified School District hosting upcoming job fair

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a career in the classroom or serving students both on and off campus, Clovis Unified is hiring.

Registration is now open for the district's upcoming job fair with several positions available.

The openings include teachers, bus drivers, technology specialists, HR, and more.

The Job fair is happening next Wednesday, January 24 at the CUSD Professional Development Building at 1680 David E. Cook Way.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for classified positions, and then continue from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. that night for certificated openings.

