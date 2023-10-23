China Peak Mountain Resort open to hiring for upcoming winter season

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the long days of summer come to a close, China Peak Mountain Resort is gearing up for the winter season.

"It's a very important time for us to gather about 200 seasonal staff. All positions, indoors and outdoors," said China Peak Mountain Resort President, Tim Cohee.

The company will host several job fairs in the coming weeks. And he adds there's a lot people can look forward to.

This video from social media on Sunday shows crews putting together a new ski lift.

"It simply adds more capacity. So, the ability to move people at a greater pace becomes a big deal. And secondly, it just gives the skier a much better look," said Cohee.

The upgrade comes after a historic winter season earlier this year.

Weather experts said a lot of mountain areas in the Central Valley saw about a 100 to 300 percent increase in precipitation.

"We had almost 15 atmospheric rivers impact our mountain communities. And they dumped a lot, quite a bit of snow and we had a really large snowpack this year," said Meteorologist Antoinette Serrato.

Early predictions for the upcoming winter season are still unpredictable.

"As we get closer to the season of course, we'll see the forecast really start to finalize but this far out, it's just really uncertain," said Serrato.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.