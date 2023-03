Pardi's wife, Summer, is from Clovis. The couple welcomed a baby girl into the world in February.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music artist Jon Pardi is bringing his tour to the Central Valley later this year.

Pardi will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Friday, December 8.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on March 21 for Citi card members.

One of Pardi's most popular songs, "Your Heart or Mine" was released in his latest album.

Pardi's wife, Summer, is from Clovis. The couple welcomed a baby girl into the world in February.

