Burnin' Up! Jonas Brothers performing at Save Mart Center in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Jonas Brothers have announced additional dates for their latest tour, which includes a stop in the Central Valley.

The trio will be performing at the Save Mart Center on November 2.

They initially gained popularity with appearances on Disney Channel and the movie "Camp Rock."

Some of their most popular songs include "Burnin' Up," "Year 3,000," "Sucker" and "Leave Before You Love Me."

The brothers split as a musical trio in 2013 but came back to the scene in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 am.