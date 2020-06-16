Golden State Killer

Man accused of being Golden State Killer will plead guilty to avoid death penalty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.

Victims of some of the crimes in the case voiced both relief and frustration bordering on anger.

DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties, starting with early bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia.
