Late Fresno dance teacher honored at studio's last recital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An annual recital marked the final curtain call for a Clovis woman who taught dance classes for more than 50 years.

Dancers of all ages lit up the stage during Judy's Dance Studio's annual recital on Thursday night.

The studio's owner, Judy Wilson, died on Monday but loved ones say she would have wanted the show to go on.

Known as Miss Judy, she taught thousands of students at her dance studio.

The dance recital was the final one, as Judy's Dance studio will shut down.

A special seat with flowers and dance shoes was reserved for Wilson.

The audience for Wilson's last dance was filled with parents and former students.