California has reopened, but not everyone can go maskless

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sal's Restaurant welcomed back a larger lunchtime crowd and customers noticed the entire staff still wearing masks because Cal/OSHA rules remain in place for employers."We still have to have our employees wear masks in the workplace," says Lorraine Salazar.Salazar hopes this week's Cal/OSHA safety board meeting results in a vote which better reflects the plan to reopen California."The fact that Ca/OSHA and the governor's plan have not been in line is very frustrating, and that's what we're hoping, that Cal/OSHA is going to remedy come Thursday," Salazar said.Public transportation requires mask-wearing, whether you're riding a FAX bus, Amtrak train, airplane, or rideshare vehicle.Many riders are used to putting on facial coverings before they even board the bus."We will be lifting capacity limits on the bus on Monday, but masks will remain until at least September 13, unless the federal government tells us otherwise," says Gregory Barfield.Fresno Yosemite International Airport was packed with people ready to take a trip.Everyone inside, whether they were heading out or picking someone up, still must wear a mask.Health care workers will continue to mask up as well. So will people who need to visit their doctor or go to the hospital for appointments."I think hospitals and healthcare facilities, unfortunately, will always be subject to some type of masking until we have really good statistics that we have the pandemic under really good control," says Dr. Praveen Buddiga.Other indoor areas where you still need to wear a mask include schools, shelters and prisons.At outdoor "mega-events" where you have more than 10,000 people, the state recommends venues verify vaccination status or a negative COVID test.At indoor events with more than 5,000 people, if someone can't verify their vaccination status or negative test, they won't be allowed inside.