FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to get control of a fire that broke out at a junkyard in Fresno County on Monday.

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm in the area of Muscat and Maple avenues.

Officials haven't confirmed what is burning, but the yard is full of old cars and parts.

The fire sent up a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen across Fresno.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

