FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified is celebrating the upcoming opening of Justin Garza High School in northwest Fresno.The new high school is named after the late Justin Garza, who started his career at Central High School as a teacher and coach.The three two-story buildings will each house multiple labs and classrooms allowing for flexible learning environments.Plus there will be an indoor campus mall and an outdoor community plaza connecting facilities together.The high school will open in August.Tours will be held at a later date.