Fresno man sentenced to life in prison for shooting his wife to death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who murdered his wife in March of 2021 has now learned his punishment.

On Thursday morning, 43-year-old Ka Lou Yang was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison with an additional four years for a firearm enhancement.

Yang had entered a guilty plea on April 27.

On March 23, 2021, officers were called to a home on Lamona Avenue and Fifth Street in Central Fresno.

When officers arrived, they found Yang's wife, True Vang, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Detectives learned that Yang and his wife had recently separated and were heard arguing before shots were fired.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.