76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by vehicle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle in the city on Saturday night, the team confirmed to our sister station, 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia.

It happened on Broad and Locust streets in Center City at approximately 7 p.m. EST, according to police.

After being struck by the car, Oubre Jr. walked to Spruce and Hicks streets where he was found by medics.

The player was reportedly walking near his residence when he was struck. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Oubre Jr. has since been released, the team stated.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, were at the hospital with Oubre Jr. while he was being treated.

He is expected to miss significant play time due to his injuries from the collision, but officials do not believe the injuries are season-ending.

Police say after the crash, a silver vehicle fled the scene. An investigation into this incident is still ongoing.