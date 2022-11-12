Good Sports: Clovis High soccer's Kendall Carr commits to Air Force Academy

As a member of the Mountain West, she'll get to play against her dad's alma mater, hungry to chase a conference title.

Clovis High's Kendall Carr is busy chasing her dream. The standout soccer star signed her national letter of intent to play at Air Force.

"It was a lot of hard work that we put in, so it's really exciting to see it come to fruition," she said.

The standout soccer star has made it official - signing her national letter of intent to play for the United States Air Force Academy.

It's something she says wouldn't be possible without her family.

"They've always supported me from when I was really little, putting me in club sports, bringing me to practice and stuff so without their support, I really wouldn't be here," she said.

Her father, Michael, is the current President and General Manager here at ABC30.

Before his time at the station, the former offensive lineman learned a thing or two about Division I athletics, playing under Pat Hill and blocking for all-time Bulldog great David Carr.

Kendall would listen to her heart, shutting down the outside noise and finding her future Falcon family.

As a member of the Mountain West, she'll get to play against her dad's alma mater, hungry to chase a conference title.

But she might not be ready for the weather change in Colorado Springs.

"I don't know, I really don't like the cold," she said. "I'm a warm kind of person, so it's kind of frightening."

As she gets set to embark on her new chapter, Carr's already excited for what lies ahead.

"I went out on my official visit a few weeks ago and connected with some of the players there, so it was real nice," she said.