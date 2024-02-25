Kerman city leaders and community group offering support to families of crash victims

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members continue to mourn the loss of the eight people who died in a horrific crash on Friday morning in Madera County.

A memorial now growing where that deadly crash happened. People were placing flowers and candles on the stretch of road where the deadly crash happened. Seven of the men were from farmworkers from Kerman. They were on the way to work at Lion Farms in Firebaugh.

Hector Orozco, Juvenal Jacobo Talvera, Alfredo Morales Sanchez are among several of the farmworkers who died in the crash. Benito Perez Mundo is the sole survivor of the crash. He is currently fighting for his life after sustaining major injuries in the crash.

CHP identified the driver of the pick-up truck as 78-year-old Robert Kovar of Auberry. The agency continues to investigate what led up to that deadly crash, but it could take a while for them to piece together what happened.

"We want to do what's right and make a good investigation," said Officer Javier Ruvalcaba, the spokesperson for CHP Madera. "We want to be thorough. We want to make sure we have all the pieces of the puzzle."

This tragic accident is bringing the community together. Friday's crash not only rocked the Kerman community but also the AG community. Kerman city leaders and FUERZA, a local community group, are looking to reach out and connect with the families.

Luz Cabrera with FUERZA said they're working to provide support for the families, either with helping with paperwork or providing transportation.

"We help as an advocate, a voice for them to kind of reach out," said Cabrera.

Kerman Mayor Maria Pacheco comes from a family of farmworkers. She said Friday's crash hits hard for her.

"We're a community of ag," said Mayor Pacheco, "it definitely affects all of us. You know any kind of event like this that happens in a tight, knit community like Kerman affects all of us."

A vigil is also in the works to help the community grieve and heal together.

"So the family can know that Kerman as a community, FUERZA is here for them," said Cabrera, "and that they have our support."

"We're really sorry that they're going through this but we are standing along strong with them." Kerman Mayor Maria Pacheco

On Sunday, a fundraiser will be held at 592 N Madera Avenue in Kerman. The money will be used to bring Alfredo and Victor home. It will also go towards supporting the family of Benito.

