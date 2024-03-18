Fundraiser held in Fresno for 7 farmworkers killed in Madera County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is continuing to support the families of the seven farmworkers who died when their van collided with a truck in Madera County last month.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez and the Mobile Food vendors association hosted a fundraiser today at southeast Fresno's Mosqueda Park.

Food vendors sold specialty snacks and other food items.

The event also included a kids zone, Zumba classes and live music from five bands.

All proceeds will go to the families of the seven farm workers.