Fundraiser held in Fresno for 7 farmworkers killed in Madera County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is continuing to support the families of the seven farmworkers who died when their van collided with a truck in Madera County last month.
Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez and the Mobile Food vendors association hosted a fundraiser today at southeast Fresno's Mosqueda Park.
Food vendors sold specialty snacks and other food items.
The event also included a kids zone, Zumba classes and live music from five bands.
All proceeds will go to the families of the seven farm workers.