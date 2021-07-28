homicide

Kern County standoff suspect had history of domestic violence, court docs show

Court documents obtained by Action News revealed that Ramirez had a history of domestic violence.
EMBED <>More Videos

Court docs: Kern Co. standoff suspect had history of domestic violence

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff suspect who authorities say killed three family members and a Kern County deputy over the weekend was identified as 41-year-old Jose Ramirez Jr. He was killed during a shootout with deputies.

Court documents obtained by Action News revealed that Ramirez had a history of domestic violence. He was previously arrested in May 2020 for charges related to battery on a spouse or ex-spouse.

RELATED: Kern County Sheriff's deputy among 5 shot and killed during standoff in Wasco

A Kern County Sheriff's Office Offense Report says a woman told deputies that Ramirez, her husband, pulled her hair and twisted her wrist.

The woman also told deputies that she was issued an emergency protective order a few weeks before and was in the process of filing a permanent restraining order against Ramirez.

He was booked into the Kern County Jail at that time.

Investigators said earlier this week that Sunday afternoon's standoff and shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

RELATED: Hundreds gather to remember Wasco family, deputy killed in standoff

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they believe Ramirez killed his sons, who were 24 and 17 years old, and their 42-year-old mother. Ramirez had a previous restraining order against him that prohibited him from having firearms.

Officials say he was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidedeputy involved shootingdomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News