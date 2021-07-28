Kern County standoff suspect had history of domestic violence, court docs show

Court documents obtained by Action News revealed that Ramirez had a history of domestic violence. He was previously arrested in May 2020 for charges related to battery on a spouse or ex-spouse.
A Kern County Sheriff's Office Offense Report says a woman told deputies that Ramirez, her husband, pulled her hair and twisted her wrist.
The woman also told deputies that she was issued an emergency protective order a few weeks before and was in the process of filing a permanent restraining order against Ramirez.
He was booked into the Kern County Jail at that time.
Investigators said earlier this week that Sunday afternoon's standoff and shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they believe Ramirez killed his sons, who were 24 and 17 years old, and their 42-year-old mother. Ramirez had a previous restraining order against him that prohibited him from having firearms.
Officials say he was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
