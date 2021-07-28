Kern County standoff suspect had history of domestic violence, court docs show

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff suspect who authorities say killed three family members and a Kern County deputy over the weekend was identified as 41-year-old Jose Ramirez Jr. He was killed during a shootout with deputies.Court documents obtained by Action News revealed that Ramirez had a history of domestic violence. He was previously arrested in May 2020 for charges related to battery on a spouse or ex-spouse.A Kern County Sheriff's Office Offense Report says a woman told deputies that Ramirez, her husband, pulled her hair and twisted her wrist.The woman also told deputies that she was issued an emergency protective order a few weeks before and was in the process of filing a permanent restraining order against Ramirez.He was booked into the Kern County Jail at that time.Investigators said earlier this week that Sunday afternoon's standoff and shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they believe Ramirez killed his sons, who were 24 and 17 years old, and their 42-year-old mother. Ramirez had a previous restraining order against him that prohibited him from having firearms.Officials say he was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.