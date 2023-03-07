Meet Connor, 2023 Kids Day Ambassador

Connor loves supporting law enforcement, playing sports and is always making his family laugh.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A yearly tradition returns tomorrow. Valley Children's Healthcare will hold its 36th Annual Kids Day.

Since 1988, the fundraising event has brought in almost $11 million for the "Children's Fund," which goes to meet the most immediate needs at Valley Children's.

This year's Kids Day Ambassador is 11-year-old Connor Miller.

Connor loves supporting law enforcement, playing sports and is always making his family laugh.

However, there was a time when Connor's parents didn't know what his future would look like.

"Back in February 19, 2012, mom was just at the end of her second trimester. She got really, really sick, unfortunately," explained Connor's dad, Brett Miller. "In order to basically save her life, he had to be born early. So he was born about three months premature, just under about two pounds."

Connor spent about six months at Valley Children's NICU, getting specialized care. He was then old enough and strong enough to go home.

Connor was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which has made moving and maintaining balance difficult due to muscle weakness.

"We've been coming back for treatments for both physical therapy and also his neurologist," said Miller. "All those kinds of things where we're lucky enough to be able to have a great hospital so close by where they can fulfill all of his needs."

According to the family, their experience has always been a positive one at Valley Children's.

Meanwhile, Connor said he's enjoyed spending time with George the Giraffe's furry pals -- part of the hospital's therapy dog program.

"I also got to the meet the white dog here one time," Connor said.

The family looks forward to this year's Kids Day, and Connor said he can't wait to help spend the day raising money for the hospital.

"It's really cool because I'm like with my walker just standing there and my orange vest on," he said.

More than 2,000 volunteers will hit the streets from Porterville to Modesto from 6 a.m. to the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Brett hopes the Central California community gives back to the hospital that saved his son's life and so many others.

"It is the best place you're going to get the best care for your child at," he said.

For more information, please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.

