Kids Day holds first in-person event since 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 36th annual Kids Day took place on Tuesday -- the first in-person event since 2019.

The yearly tradition benefits Valley Children's Hospital and its tiniest patients. The fundraising event has raised millions of dollars for more than 30 years.

Students from Red Bank Elementary in Clovis yelled "Buy a card, it's not that hard," as cars drove along Locan Avenue.

"We're waving the signs, then they come up and we give them a card and they give us a dollar," said one student.

Fifty students from the school were part of the more than 2,000 volunteers in orange vests posted on street corners from Modesto to Porterville.

Every dollar donated during Kids Day goes to programs and services that benefit Valley kids and their families.

Kids Day Ambassador Connor Miller was born three months premature and spent six months at Valley Children's NICU. According to Connor's parents, the hospital saved his life.

"We've been coming back for treatments for both physical therapy and also his neurologist," said Brett Miller, Connor's dad. "All those kinds of things where we're lucky enough to be able to have a great hospital so close by where they can fulfill all of his needs."

Connor has cerebral palsy, but doesn't let them stop him from playing sports through the Valley Children's Adaptive Sports Program.

"My favorite sport is basketball," Connor shared.

Red Bank's principal has also felt the impact of the work done at Valley Children's. Her youngest daughter went through heart surgery, and is now getting ready to turn four years old.

"Valley Children's is the reason I have five children and not four," said Amanda Torres.

Thousands of families visit Valley Children's. The healthcare team isn't able to do what they do without the community.

"There's a whole list of things that philanthropy really helps launch in the right direction," said Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation president Rob Saroyan.

If you weren't able to donate in person, you still have opportunities to give back to Valley Children's. Text GEORGE to 20222 or visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday to donate online.

