Kings Canyon Corridor to change to Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard

The renaming impacts East Kings Canyon Road, East Ventura Avenue and West California Avenue between Marks and Temperance.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 1:50PM
A change is coming to some streets in the City of Fresno. The Kings Canyon Corridor is now in the process of becoming Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A change is coming to some streets in the City of Fresno.

The Kings Canyon Corridor is now in the process of becoming Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Back on March 9, a majority vote by the Fresno City Council adopted the resolution to honor the legacy of the civil rights icon.

The change is going forward after Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer did not veto nor endorse the resolution.

Councilmembers Luis Chavez, Miguel Arias, and Nelson Esparza led the name-change efforts.

