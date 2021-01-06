fatal crash

Woman killed in rollover crash on Highway 198 in Kings County, CHP says

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in a crash in Kings County on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened on Highway 198 near 2nd Avenue, between Hanford and Visalia, just before 6:00 pm.



Investigators say the driver of a 1998 Toyota was speeding on westbound Highway 198 and slammed into the back of a 2017 Hyundai.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to veer off the road. The CHP said the Toyota overturned, and a 56-year-old woman in the passenger seat was killed.

The 51-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers say the 27-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countyhanfordvisaliacar crashrollover crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
5 killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5
7 kids among 9 people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into brick wall in northwest Fresno
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5
How close Valley hospitals could be to changing treatment of patients
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
CA orders Central Valley, SoCal to delay nonessential surgeries
Madera Community Hospital coping with 117% surge in ER admittance
Show More
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across CA
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
Fresno Co. health officials working on smoother ways to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News