Woman killed in rollover crash on Highway 198 in Kings County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in a crash in Kings County on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened on Highway 198 near 2nd Avenue, between Hanford and Visalia, just before 6:00 pm.
Investigators say the driver of a 1998 Toyota was speeding on westbound Highway 198 and slammed into the back of a 2017 Hyundai.
The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to veer off the road. The CHP said the Toyota overturned, and a 56-year-old woman in the passenger seat was killed.
The 51-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries.
Officers say the 27-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.
Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
