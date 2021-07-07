Kings County health officials report first cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County health officials have confirmed the first three Delta variant cases in the county.The Delta variant is set to become the predominant COVID-19 strain in the United States.The Centers for Disease Control said the variant now accounts for nearly 52% of new infections in the country.It is also the dominant variant in California, accounting for more than 35% of analyzed tests.Cases of the more infectious strain have also been reported in Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties.The COVID-19 Delta variant was first found in India and has now reached more than 80 different countries.Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the Delta variant.Health officials around the world and across the country hope more people will choose to get vaccinated as it spreads at a rapid pace.