Taking Action Together

Woman-owned business, KLSD, expands in downtown Fresno

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman-owned business expands in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heart for Fresno shirt and other positive-themed apparel fill the walls at KLSD's new shop in downtown Fresno's mural district.

"This space is so much more suited for our bigger goal of community and bringing people together," said Alexandra Register, owner of KLSD.

Her company just doubled its space, moving into a storefront at the Peerless Building.

Inside, people can shop for clothing, buy potted plants and even take classes.

Her young family pitched in to help bring her idea to fruition.

"My son built tables, my daughter helped paint the dressing room, my 10-month-old was on my back or in the carrier helping me tag things. It's a family affair," Register said,

Register is planning the shop's next event and will celebrate women at the second Broadway Block Party event. It will be on March 5 and kick off Women's History Month with more than 30 vendors and food trucks. Ticket sale proceeds will be donated to one business voted on by event-goers.

Register says she loves celebrating women and business.

"I hope that women can feel encouraged that they can do both. That they can chase their dreams and go after the things that are hard even when have kids."

She also wants to show people the revitalization happening in downtown Fresno.

KLSD was one of the first businesses in the Peerless Building.

In addition to her shop and an engineering firm, it has grown to include a brewery, wine bar and hair salon.

"We have people walking the streets. All the time it's alive, and it's brought me tons of joy," Register said.

A local business with a passion for downtown Fresno's revitalization.

KLSD is open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday

For details on their growth and upcoming classes and events, head to KLSD's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno downtowntaking action togethersmall businessbusinesswomen
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
The Wonderful Company donates over $1 million to Valley nonprofits
Housing Watch: Number of housing permits in Merced sees big jump
'A Day Without an Immigrant': Fresno business closes in support
2 Valley Black-owned food trucks teaming up to host event
TOP STORIES
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to retire at end of term
Police searching for driver involved in deadly crash in central Fresno
Families of Valley firefighters killed feel it could've been prevented
Newsom backs bill that allows citizens to enforce weapons ban
CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro resigns from position
2 arrested after robbery at northeast Fresno Save Mart
Show More
Clovis Unified ends COVID contact tracing for students
City leaders working to reduce traffic near trains in central Fresno
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Mortgage rates jump to nearly 4%
Local educator is 1st in CA to finish free teaching credential program
More TOP STORIES News