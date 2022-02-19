Woman-owned business, KLSD, expands in downtown Fresno

"This space is so much more suited for our bigger goal of community and bringing people together," said Alexandra Register, owner of KLSD.
Her company just doubled its space, moving into a storefront at the Peerless Building.
Inside, people can shop for clothing, buy potted plants and even take classes.
Her young family pitched in to help bring her idea to fruition.
"My son built tables, my daughter helped paint the dressing room, my 10-month-old was on my back or in the carrier helping me tag things. It's a family affair," Register said,
Register is planning the shop's next event and will celebrate women at the second Broadway Block Party event. It will be on March 5 and kick off Women's History Month with more than 30 vendors and food trucks. Ticket sale proceeds will be donated to one business voted on by event-goers.
Register says she loves celebrating women and business.
"I hope that women can feel encouraged that they can do both. That they can chase their dreams and go after the things that are hard even when have kids."
She also wants to show people the revitalization happening in downtown Fresno.
KLSD was one of the first businesses in the Peerless Building.
In addition to her shop and an engineering firm, it has grown to include a brewery, wine bar and hair salon.
"We have people walking the streets. All the time it's alive, and it's brought me tons of joy," Register said.
A local business with a passion for downtown Fresno's revitalization.
KLSD is open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday
For details on their growth and upcoming classes and events, head to KLSD's website.