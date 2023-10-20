Volunteers knit to help breast cancer survivors regain confidence

It's a unique labor of love to crochet or knit a prosthetic breast for women who aren't feeling their best.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a unique labor of love to crochet or knit a prosthetic breast for women who aren't feeling their best.

"I wanted women to feel whole again," said Jennifer Taylor. "I wanted them to be comfortable with their bodies."

Breast cancer survivors who've gone through a mastectomy or lumpectomy can sometimes become self-conscious.

But some yarn, needles and stuffing are sure to bring a smile to their face.

"She took it, she went back into the bathroom and put it in," shared Taylor. "She came out and you couldn't tell which side had the prosthetic in it versus her natural breast, and she was in tears."

Taylor started the first Knitted Knockers in California - back in 2017.

Since then, the volunteer group has sent out free knockers to more than 2,500 women - many in the Central Valley, and some as far as Massachusetts.

She also donates knockers to local clinics, such as Central California Breast Care.

"The goal is not just to remove the cancer, but for them to live a long, healthy life," said nurse navigator Carmen Arambula. "Part of that has to include how they feel about themselves in their bodies."

According to Arambula, the knitted knockers are softer and more comfortable than a silicone prosthetic - which is why many patients choose them.

When they arrive, she said a feeling of gratitude usually takes over.

"There's a feeling of being seen -- that there's someone else who understands how important this is, and that I'm not just being vain. I'm not just being silly," she said.

The volunteer group has its "hardcore knitters" in the Valley, and they're always looking to add more volunteers.

"If you don't know how to knit or crochet, you can help stuff the knockers. The group also accepts donations, such as yarn.

Stay up to date with Knitted Knockers of Central California on Facebook. Information about the group can be found online.