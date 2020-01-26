Kobe Bryant, daughter, 3 others die in Southern California helicopter crash, sources tell ABC News | LIVE REPORT

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter have died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed all five people on board, multiple sources told ABC News and ESPN.

Sources told ESPN the retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the victims in the Sunday morning crash. The three other victims' identities have not been released.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn.



An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.



The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. Bryant was drafted to the NBA directly out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Penn., a suburb of Philadelphia. He was the 13th choice in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Bryant, known as the Black Mamba, averaged 25 points per game in his career and was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.



Bryant retired in 2016, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic.

He had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game's most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA's All-Defensive teams.

Bryant has four children, all girls.



Off the court, Bryant won an Oscar award in 2018 for "Dear Basketball" an animated short film based off a letter that he wrote that was published in The Players' Tribune.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
